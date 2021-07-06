WHALE (WHALE) Price Hits $8.99 on Exchanges

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for about $8.99 or 0.00026355 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. WHALE has a market cap of $54.65 million and $257,528.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00046418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00134280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00165573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,995.58 or 0.99607198 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $323.35 or 0.00947416 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,075,703 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

