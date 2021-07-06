William Lytle Acquires 5,387 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer William Lytle acquired 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.49 per share, with a total value of C$18,800.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$570,182.24.

TSE BTO traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,841. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$5.07 and a 52-week high of C$9.99. The firm has a market cap of C$5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$458.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$449.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

BTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares set a C$10.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.60.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.