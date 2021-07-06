William Lytle Sells 37,438 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer William Lytle sold 37,438 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.21, for a total transaction of C$120,175.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at C$3.21.

Shares of BTO traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$5.26. 3,800,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,841. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.92. The firm has a market cap of C$5.53 billion and a PE ratio of 6.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$5.07 and a 1-year high of C$9.99.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$458.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$449.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

BTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bankshares set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.60.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

