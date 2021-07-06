Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.04% of Willis Lease Finance worth $8,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

WLFC opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $261.30 million, a PE ratio of 381.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.98. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $47.78.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.54%.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

