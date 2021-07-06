Wing (WING) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.84 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.24 or 0.00044378 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wing has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Wing has a total market capitalization of $26.46 million and $3.84 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00047638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00134592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00166627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,317.96 or 0.99964833 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.88 or 0.00957984 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,861,710 coins and its circulating supply is 1,736,710 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

