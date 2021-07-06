WINk Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. One WINk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010461 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.28 or 0.00448108 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.