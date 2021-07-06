WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:HYZD) Trading 0.2% Higher

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:HYZD)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.36 and last traded at $22.36. 12,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 48,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.16.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.