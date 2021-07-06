Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 202 ($2.64) price target on the grocer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 24.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

MRW stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 266 ($3.48). 20,843,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,838,760. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a one year high of GBX 269 ($3.51). The stock has a market cap of £6.41 billion and a PE ratio of 66.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 191.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.