Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 202 ($2.64) price target on the grocer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 24.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

MRW stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 266 ($3.48). 20,843,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,838,760. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a one year high of GBX 269 ($3.51). The stock has a market cap of £6.41 billion and a PE ratio of 66.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 191.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

