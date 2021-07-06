Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 202 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday, June 21st.

MRW traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 266 ($3.48). 20,843,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,838,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.41 billion and a PE ratio of 66.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 191.68. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 269 ($3.51).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

