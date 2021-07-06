WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 250.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,514 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.28% of WNS worth $10,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in WNS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of WNS by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the first quarter worth $42,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

WNS opened at $81.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.21. WNS has a one year low of $53.54 and a one year high of $81.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

