Wolves of Wall Street Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,883.00 (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be purchased for approximately $142.77 or 0.00421337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $849,074.56 and approximately $2,883.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00058249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.27 or 0.00921557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00044808 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (CRYPTO:WOWS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 5,947 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using US dollars.

