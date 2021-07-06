WOM Protocol Trading Down 24.7% Over Last 7 Days (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0830 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $8.56 million and $91,569.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00058743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.82 or 0.00965866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00044742 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

