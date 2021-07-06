Woodcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $84,038.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. Woodcoin has a market cap of $487,559.51 and approximately $84,038.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0607 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,206.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,304.90 or 0.06738172 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.57 or 0.01495538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.34 or 0.00404438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00160546 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.47 or 0.00629894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.26 or 0.00418798 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.45 or 0.00337521 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.