Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.22% of Woodward worth $16,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter worth $40,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 272.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,234. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.57.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $124.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.34. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.72.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

