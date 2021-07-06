World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) & Apple (OTCMKTS:ANWWQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) and Apple (OTCMKTS:ANWWQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for World Fuel Services and Apple, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Fuel Services 0 1 1 0 2.50 Apple 0 0 0 0 N/A

World Fuel Services currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.96%. Given World Fuel Services’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe World Fuel Services is more favorable than Apple.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares World Fuel Services and Apple’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Fuel Services $20.36 billion 0.09 $109.50 million $1.15 26.54 Apple N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

World Fuel Services has higher revenue and earnings than Apple.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of World Fuel Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of World Fuel Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares World Fuel Services and Apple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Fuel Services 0.48% 2.66% 1.08% Apple N/A N/A N/A

Summary

World Fuel Services beats Apple on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports and overflight permits. Its Land segment offers fuel, heating oil, propane, natural gas, lubricants and related products and services to petroleum distributors & retail petroleum operators, as well as industrial, commercial, residential and government customers. This segment also offers management services for procuring fuel and price risk management; advisory and fulfillment solutions related to power, natural gas and other energy products; consulting, renewable fuel products, carbon management and renewable energy solutions and card payment solutions; and government payment systems for fuel procurement, merchant processing services, toll payment solutions and commercial payment programs. Its Marine segment markets fuel, lubricants and related products & services to international container & tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time charter operators, offshore rig owners & operators, the U.S., foreign governments and other fuel suppliers. Its marine fuel-related services include management services to procure fuel, cost control, quality control, and claims management services. This segment also engages in the fueling of vessels, transportation & delivery of fuel and fuel-related products. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc. is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook. Its hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, the iPad tablet computer, the Mac personal computer, the iPod portable media player, the Apple Watch smartwatch, the Apple TV digital media player, the AirPods wireless earbuds, the AirPods Max headphones, and the HomePod smart speaker line. Apple’s software includes iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems, the iTunes media player, the Safari web browser, the Shazam music identifier, and the iLife and iWork creativity and productivity suites, as well as professional applications like Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro, and Xcode. Its online services include the iTunes Store, the iOS App Store, Mac App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iMessage, and iCloud. Other services include Apple Store, Genius Bar, AppleCare, Apple Pay, Apple Pay Cash, and Apple Card. Apple was founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne in April 1976 to develop and sell Wozniak’s Apple I personal computer, though Wayne sold his share back within 12 days. It was incorporated as Apple Computer, Inc., in January 1977, and sales of its computers, including the Apple I and Apple II, grew quickly.

