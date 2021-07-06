World Token (WORLD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $101,310.00

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last week, World Token has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One World Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. World Token has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $101,310.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get World Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00047047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00135001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00166523 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,170.42 or 1.00269830 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.34 or 0.00960562 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,692,204 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.