Wownero (WOW) Price Hits $0.17

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 20.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, Wownero has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $55,950.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wownero Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

