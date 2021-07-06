WOWswap (WOW) Trading 50.8% Higher This Week

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded up 50.8% against the US dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for $5.45 or 0.00016002 BTC on major exchanges. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $57,858.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00045825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00135184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00166929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,043.67 or 0.99890197 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.09 or 0.00945058 BTC.

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

