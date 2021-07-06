Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $212.27 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $6.67 billion and $212.27 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $34,070.24 or 0.99968159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00038346 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007820 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00063715 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001093 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000500 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 195,876 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

