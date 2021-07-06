Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 13 Per Share

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) announced a dividend on Friday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Wynnstay Properties’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
WSP stock opened at GBX 725 ($9.47) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of £19.66 million and a P/E ratio of 5.38. Wynnstay Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 520 ($6.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 750 ($9.80). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 637.16.
About Wynnstay Properties
See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.