Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 13 Per Share

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) announced a dividend on Friday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Wynnstay Properties’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

WSP stock opened at GBX 725 ($9.47) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of £19.66 million and a P/E ratio of 5.38. Wynnstay Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 520 ($6.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 750 ($9.80). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 637.16.

About Wynnstay Properties

Wynnstay Properties Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in the United Kingdom. It owns and manages office, retail, warehouse, and industrial properties in Southern England. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

