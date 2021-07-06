X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XFOR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.12. 217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,750. The firm has a market cap of $151.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.56. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Equities analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $29,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 85,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $42,469.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,375.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,207 shares of company stock worth $182,602 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 287,356 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,235,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 409,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 58,250 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,091,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after buying an additional 298,687 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $4,948,000. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

