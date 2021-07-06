Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on XEBEF. TD Securities lowered Xebec Adsorption to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS XEBEF traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.63. 89,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,774. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.58.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

