Xiotri Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,265.00 (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Xiotri coin can currently be bought for $120.11 or 0.00354474 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Xiotri has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Xiotri has a market cap of $530,658.17 and approximately $1,265.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Xiotri Profile

Xiotri is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

