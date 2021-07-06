XMax Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.75 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. In the last week, XMax has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. XMax has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $202,096.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XMax Coin Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,885,245,225 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

