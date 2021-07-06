Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Insider Sells $153,776.56 in Stock

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $153,776.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $20.86. 390,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,538. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.71. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.78 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XPER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet cut Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.