Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Insider Sells $153,776.56 in Stock

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $153,776.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:XPER traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $20.86. 390,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,538. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.71. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $25.03.
Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.78 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XPER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet cut Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Xperi
Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.
Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.