XSGD (XSGD) Market Capitalization Tops $28.52 Million

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00002197 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $28.52 million and approximately $48,712.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00135149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00166557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,022.71 or 1.00137569 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.52 or 0.00955152 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 46,739,090 coins and its circulating supply is 38,215,519 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

