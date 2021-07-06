Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.78.

AUY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,846,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 55,072 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 32.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 900,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 218,411 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth $12,805,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth $1,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

