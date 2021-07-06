Yamini Rangan Sells 2,106 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $10.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $602.07. The company had a trading volume of 352,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.07 and a 1-year high of $616.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

