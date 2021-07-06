Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to post sales of $9.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.74 million. Yatra Online posted sales of $3.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $44.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.80 million to $50.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $86.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 73.56% and a negative net margin of 92.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YTRA opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. Yatra Online has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $130.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

