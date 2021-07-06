Ycash 24 Hour Volume Hits $21,161.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $21,161.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.69 or 0.00342400 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00141443 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00197581 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002255 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,321,456 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.