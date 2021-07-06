YF Link Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last week, YF Link has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for $83.66 or 0.00244970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and $146,493.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00058542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.52 or 0.00935667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00044878 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

