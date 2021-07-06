YFValue (YFV) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,534.00

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. One YFValue coin can currently be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. YFValue has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YFValue Coin Profile

YFV is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFValue should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

