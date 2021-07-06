YouGov (LON:YOU) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

YouGov (LON:YOU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on the stock.

Shares of YOU traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,200 ($15.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,272. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,128.41. The company has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 166.67. YouGov has a 1 year low of GBX 750 ($9.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,240 ($16.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In other news, insider Ashley G. Martin acquired 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,020 ($13.33) per share, for a total transaction of £5,008.20 ($6,543.25).

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

