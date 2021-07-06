Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.32. Hercules Capital also posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 113.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 100,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

