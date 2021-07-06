Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.09. Hess posted earnings per share of ($1.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $7.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,024.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 981,660 shares of company stock valued at $79,785,755 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Game Creek Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.9% in the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 234.7% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 502,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 352,140 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 118,586 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 62.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at $1,105,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $88.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of -65.31 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.67. Hess has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $91.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -34.13%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

