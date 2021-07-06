Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Hormel Foods reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

HRL opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,670 shares of company stock worth $2,318,110. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,651,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

