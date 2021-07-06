Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. Hudson Pacific Properties posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

Shares of HPP opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -697.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,220,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,015,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,899,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,716,000 after buying an additional 2,942,199 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 259.6% during the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,300,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,410,000 after buying an additional 1,660,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Investors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.