Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $981.06 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. Illumina posted sales of $633.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $474.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Illumina has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $421.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.92 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,060,387.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,838,870 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 3.5% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

