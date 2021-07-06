Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.16. Infosys reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.97.

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $21.11. 5,622,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,666,217. Infosys has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 319.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Infosys by 1,210.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

