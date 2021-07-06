Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report $2.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.65 billion and the highest is $2.82 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year sales of $10.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.35 billion to $11.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $11.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.81.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,871,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,438,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,315,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,228,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHK stock opened at $195.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.56. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $67.79 and a one year high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

