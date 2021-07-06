Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RH (NYSE:RH) Will Post Earnings of $6.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect RH (NYSE:RH) to report $6.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.71 and the lowest is $5.56. RH reported earnings of $4.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full year earnings of $22.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.03 to $23.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $24.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.47 to $28.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RH.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 588,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of RH by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,788,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,193,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,280,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,060,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RH traded down $8.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $681.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,923. RH has a 12-month low of $254.10 and a 12-month high of $733.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $660.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RH (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.