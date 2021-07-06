Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RH (NYSE:RH) Will Post Earnings of $6.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect RH (NYSE:RH) to report $6.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.71 and the lowest is $5.56. RH reported earnings of $4.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.
On average, analysts expect that RH will report full year earnings of $22.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.03 to $23.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $24.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.47 to $28.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RH.
RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 588,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of RH by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,788,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,193,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,280,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,060,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:RH traded down $8.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $681.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,923. RH has a 12-month low of $254.10 and a 12-month high of $733.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $660.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49.
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
