Zacks: Analysts Expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $218.21 Million

Analysts expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report $218.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $215.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $219.65 million. Addus HomeCare reported sales of $184.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year sales of $875.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $862.53 million to $883.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $945.26 million, with estimates ranging from $924.60 million to $956.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Addus HomeCare.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $53,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,122.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,717 shares of company stock valued at $187,418 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS opened at $88.89 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $80.32 and a 12 month high of $129.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addus HomeCare (ADUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.