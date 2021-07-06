Zacks: Analysts Expect Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). Check-Cap posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Check-Cap.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Check-Cap from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,305,241. The firm has a market cap of $53.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.54. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at $560,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back via biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis and report generation.

