Zacks: Analysts Expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Will Announce Earnings of $4.96 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will report earnings per share of $4.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.22 and the lowest is $4.79. Cigna posted earnings per share of $5.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year earnings of $20.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.20 to $20.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $23.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.90 to $25.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cigna.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,726,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,839 shares of company stock worth $68,559,929 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,749,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,339. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.