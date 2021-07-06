Zacks: Analysts Expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DZS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.06). DZS posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.61 million. DZS had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 11.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DZSI. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DZS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DZS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in DZS by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DZS by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in DZS in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in DZS in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DZSI traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 968 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,108. The stock has a market cap of $542.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.36. DZS has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

