Zacks: Analysts Expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Great Western Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 660%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $120.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.58 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

GWB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GWB traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $30.78. The company had a trading volume of 226,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $35.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.