Zacks: Analysts Expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.20. Halliburton posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 340%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 42.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

