Zacks: Analysts Expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.03. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.61. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $44.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at $24,397,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 127.9% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 422,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 237,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth $8,784,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth $8,489,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth $6,338,000.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

