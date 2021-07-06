Zacks: Analysts Expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.33. Hudbay Minerals reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HBM shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.60 to $12.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.44. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.