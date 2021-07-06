Zacks: Analysts Expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to report sales of $22.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.48 million and the highest is $22.90 million. Identiv reported sales of $19.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year sales of $100.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.06 million to $101.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $122.87 million, with estimates ranging from $116.33 million to $129.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.91 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INVE. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Identiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of INVE opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.63 million, a PE ratio of -53.16 and a beta of 1.81. Identiv has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 74.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,176 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 49.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 642,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 2,126.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

